Greek Jewish Shabbat on May 4-5 at Kehila Kedosha Janina

NEW YORK – A very special Shabbat celebrating the Romaniote and Sephardic traditions of the Jews of Greece takes place on May 4-5at Kehila Kedosha Janina Synagogue and Museum, 280 Broome Street in Manhattan.

Community leaders from Greece, Seattle, Indianapolis, Portland, Miami, Atlanta, and Philadelphia will be present, including the following distinguished Hahamim: Rabbi Gabriel Negrin, Jewish Community of Athens, Greece; Rabbi Ben Hassan, Sephardic Bikur Holim Congregation, Seattle; Rabbi David Gingold-Altchek, Etz Chaim Sephardic Cong, Indianapolis; and Rabbi Nissim Elnecavé, The Sephardic Jewish Brotherhood of America.

Full Shabbat Schedule

Friday, May 4

6:45 PM Minha Afternoon Services

7:15 PM Kabbalat Shabbat & Arvith Services

Saturday, May 5

9 AM Shaharith Morning Services

12 PM Musaf Services

4 PM “The Romaniote Custom of Shaddayot” – Rabbi Negrin

4:30 PM “Teaching Levantine Sephardic Customs” – Rabbi Hassan

5 PM “Post-Expulsion Sephardic Philosophy” – Rabbi Altchek

5:30 PM Minha Afternoon Services

6 PM Seuda Shelishit & Rabbinic Panel Discussion

7:15 PM Romaniote Songs, Arvith Services & Havdala

Please RSVP to amarcus@kkjsm.org

Rabbi Gabriel Negrin is currently the Chief Rabbi of the Jewish Community of Athens. He was born to a traditional Romaniote family with heritage originally from the city of Ioannina in Northern Greece. He grew up in the Jewish Community of Athens, attending the local Jewish Community School, where he received the nickname of “the little rabbi” for his inquisitiveness and passion for Judaism. He received a Bachelors of Arts in Musicology from the Technical University of Crete. He received his Rabbinic ordination from the Shehebar Sephardic Center in Jerusalem, trained in the Romaniote Hazzanut of Greece, and is a certified mohel and shohet.

Rabbi Ben Hassan is currently the Rabbi of Sephardic Bikur Holim (SBH) Congregation in Seattle, an over 100 year old community founded by Sephardic Jews from Turkey. He was born in Manchester, England to a traditional Sephardic family of Spanish Moroccan descent and received his Rabbinic ordination from Yeshivat HaMivtar in Israel. He served as the Rabbi at the historic Sassoon Yehuda Sephardi Synagogue in Melbourne, Australia, and joined SBH in 2013 with his wife Sharona and their four daughters.

Rabbi David Gingold-Altchek is currently the Rabbi of Etz Chaim Sephardic Congregation of Indianapolis, an over 100 year old community founded by Sephardic Jews from Salonika, Monastir (Bitola), and Turkey. His family is originally from the cities of Salonika and Istanbul, and he is currently collaborating on a number of projects to help revive the Sephardic community nationwide, including the Sephardic Birthright Trip. He received his Rabbinic ordination from the Shehebar Sephardic Center in Jerusalem, served as a U.S. Army Chaplain retiring with the rank of Captain, and grew up in the Ladino Sephardic community of Florida.

Rabbi Nissim Elnecavé is an active Rabbinic educator in the New York Sephardic community, including at Kehila Kedosha Janina and the Sephardic Jewish Center of Forest Hills. He was born in Mexico City to a Turkish Ladino family and received his Rabbinical training in Jerusalem at the Shehebar Sephardic Center and Yeshivat Porat Yosef, focusing on the traditions of the Ladino-speaking Sephardic Jews of Turkey, Greece, and the Balkans. He is currently the Executive Director of the Sephardic Brotherhood and has taken an active lead in reaching out to the next generation of Sephardim and collaborating with communities across the country.