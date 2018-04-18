Greek Designers Present Their Work at Loot: MAD About Jewelry in NYC

NEW YORK – The Museum of Arts and Design (MAD), 2 Columbus Circle in Manhattan, has once again assembled a remarkable group of artists for their annual five-day exhibition and sale of contemporary art jewelry, with all proceeds benefiting the Museum’s programs and exhibitions.

Now in its 18th edition, Loot remains the only event in North America to provide the public with the opportunity to meet and directly acquire contemporary pieces from the most skilled, innovative, and creative jewelry artists working globally today.

Open …