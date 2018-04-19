The Digitization of Ancient Corinth in Google’s Digital Archive (Vid)

ATHENS – The digitization of Ancient Corinth is included in the world’s largest three-dimensional digital archive of endangered monuments to be created by Google Arts & Culture and the non-profit company CyArk.

It is an initiative – on the occasion of the World Heritage Day on 18 April – to preserve the world’s civilization.

Google provides everyone through Google Arts & Culture with digital access to the data base of CyArk data collected around the world. So everyone can get in touch with the great works of world culture either through Google Arts & Culture’s “Open Heritage” website or through the iOS or Android free app.

The three-dimensional representation of more than 25 monuments from various parts of the Earth is already available. It has been accomplished with the use of sophisticated digital archeology techniques, such as laser scanners and drones.