Some Not Wild about Harry

By Antonis H. Diamataris April 18, 2018

Supporters of the Greek Communist party try to pull down a statue of U.S. President Harry S. Truman during a protests against U.S.-led airstrikes in Syria, in central Athens, Monday, April 16, 2018. (EUROKINISSI/GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS)

In the mid-1980s, a delegation from AHEPA, chaired by the late John Plumides, asked me to join them in their mission to visit Athens.

It was the first time they called on a representative of the Greek media to participate in such a mission.

The delegation visited President Christos Sartzetakis, who scolded them because they were not speaking Greek, and Prime Minister Andreas Papandreou also met with us at Kastri, in the small house he had built in the yard of the …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *