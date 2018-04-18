Greek High Court Says New Refugees Can’t be Kept on Islands

ATHENS – In a decision that strikes at the heart of a European Union swap deal with Turkey, Greece’s highest court said new refugee and migrant arrivals on islands can’t be put into detention centers and camps already holding more than 15,000 of them.

The ruling means the new arrivals can go anywhere they want in the country and can’t be kept on the islands where they’ve been held as part of the deal with Turkey, which has taken back only a relative handful.

With the European Union closing its borders, most are seeking asylum in Greece after going to Turkey in fleeing civil war and strife in their own countries, mostly Syria. Turkey is holding 2.5 million of them and has threatened to flood Greece with more unless the EU fulfills the deal to send 6 billion euros ($7.41 billion) provide visa-free travel for Turkish citizens and speed entry into the bloc.

The court decision overturned a 2016 decision by the Greek asylum service that forced them to remain in so-called hotspots until their asylum application was processed, leading to violence and riots as they became frustrated over being held.

There are another 50,000 on the mainland also being held in detention but the ruling only applies to new arrivals while those in the camps won’t be allowed out. But hundreds more are arriving with the advent of warmer weather.

Once the ruling is published new refugees for asylum legally could go to any part of Greece they want and can’t be detained.

According to the leaked decision by the country’s highest administrative court, there are no reasons of public interest or migration policy to justify their geographical restriction to the islands of Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Leros, Kos and Rhodes, said Kathimerini.

Migration Policy Minister Dimitris Vitsas said he hasn’t been informed of the decision without explaining how that could happen given his position.

The asylum service’s May 2016 decision restricting migrants to the Aegean islands was challenged by the Greek Council for Refugees, an NGO which filed an appeal for its cancellation.

“The imposition of restrictions on movement blocked the distribution of those people throughout Greek territory and resulted in their unequal concentration in specific regions and the significant burdening and decline of those regions,” the court said, the paper reported about the judge’s reasoning.

Even taking into account the large number of arrivals, the court said the ruling does not apply to refugees and migrants already being held, which could add to their frustration when they see new arrivals going anywhere they want.