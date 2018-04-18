Turkish Fighter Jets Traced Tsipras’ Helicopter Flying to Rhodes

A helicopter carrying Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and the head of the Armed Force, Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis was harassed by two Turkish fighter jets off as the Greek leader was flying to Rhodes from the tiny island of Ro.

The incident happened the afternoon of April 17 when the Turkish jets, flying at an altitude of 10,000 feet, asked the Greek helicopter pilot, flying at 1,500 feet, to provide flight details, according to defense sources, said Kathimerini.

The pilot immediately informed Tsipras and Apostolakis and alerted the Greek air force which dispatched two fighter jets, which approached the area at 20,000 feet. The Turkish aircraft retreated.

There was no explanation why, with Turkish fighter jets stepping up provocations of Greek airspace, why the helicopter carrying the country’s leader and military chief weren’t being accompanied by Greek fighter jets.

Speaking earlier from the southeastern Aegean island of Kastellorizo earlier in the day, Tsipras said Greece will defend its principles “in any way it can… and will not cede an inch of territory,” in an apparent dig at recent provocations from Turkey.

“Our neighbors do not always behave in a manner befitting good neighbors,” he said at the inauguration of two desalination units on the island, noting however that he was sending Turkey “a message of cooperation and peaceful coexistence but also of determination.”

The anti-nationalist Radical Left SYRIZA leader had said while out of office that there shouldn’t be maritime borders but, as he did in reneging on anti-austerity promises, has changed his tune while now now in power and with Turkish warships often going past Greek islands and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lusting after Greek islands.

“Greece is not threatening anyone but is not afraid of anyone either. Greece can defend its sovereign rights, its borders are determined by international agreements and we will not cede an inch of territory,” Tsipras added.

After the small islet of Tilos, where he spent Orthodox Easter with his family last week, Tsipras and a large group of SYRIZA officials went to Kastellorizo, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

“We are not negotiating, bargaining or giving up an inch of land; from Kastellorizo to the Othoni islets (north of Corfu in the Ionian Sea) to Didymoticho (Nnortheast Greece) to Gavdos (another isle south of Crete),” he told reporters.

Departing from his anti-nationalist anti-borders rhetoric, he said Greece won’t back away from its borders. “This is a land the residents know how to defend. Greece threatens no one, nor does it fear anyone; Greece can defend its sovereign rights from one corner of the country to the other.”

He also went to Kastellorizo, which lies about 1.6 miles off the Turkish coast and the target many Greeks fear could be seized by Turkey if a conflict began. It’s also where former Premier and then PASOK Socialist leader George Papandreou announced in 2010 that he’d be seeking an international bailout, setting in motion an austerity and economic crisis that continues to batter Greeks.

Tsipras went there to again claim there will be a so-called “clean exit” from three rescue packages of 326 billion euros ($402.93 billion) even though the country’s lenders, many analysts and banks, the Bank of Greece and his own Finance Minister, Euclid Tsakalotos have disputed.

“We are coming to the end of this difficult period nearly eight years after the people were given, from this place, the bad news about the memorandums,” Tsipras said. “We are in the final stretch for a clean exit from supervision and from the asphyxiating austerity that has taken such a toll.”

That boast came even though he was told by the Quartet of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-IMF-ECB-ESM) that Greece’s economy will need supervision for years.