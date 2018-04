The latest tongue-in-cheek ad for ESPN’s SportsCenter stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, flexing his comedy muscles and setting the record straight about the Greek tradition of smashing plates.

SportsCenter’s Stan Verrett, Neil Everett, and Stephen A. Smith try to make Giannis feel at home with an “Opa!” and a smashed plate. With a straight face, Giannis explains “nobody actually does that in Greece.”