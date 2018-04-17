Trump & Stormy Daniels’ Lawyers Face-Off at Greek Restaurant

NEW YORK – Dueling lawyers Michael Cohen and Michael Avenatti had a run-in at an Upper East Side restaurant recently, sitting at with their own separate parties at the upscale Greek restaurant, Avra on Madison Ave, the New York Post reports.

They “introduced themselves . . . they shook hands,” an Avra source told The Post. The source said the interaction wasn’t tense, and that Avra is a popular place for power players to unwind.

The encounter came after news broke that Donald Trump’s laywer Michael Cohen made a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election.

In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels President Trump said he didn’t know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney had made to the porn actress who alleges she had an affair with him.

Trump and his allies have hit a new level of anxiety after the raid on his personal attorney’s office, fearful of deeper exposure for Trump, his inner circle and his adult children — and more than concerned that they don’t know exactly what is in those records and electronic devices seized last week.

Daniel’s lawyer Michael Avenatti, in a tweet, he also responded to Trump’s comment about how “all lawyers” are feeling after the Cohen raid.

President Donald Trump said Sunday that all lawyers are now “deflated and concerned” by the FBI raid on his personal attorney Michael Cohen.

“Attorney Client privilege is now a thing of the past,” he tweeted. “I have many (too many!) lawyers and they are probably wondering when their offices, and even homes, are going to be raided with everything, including their phones and computers, taken. All lawyers are deflated and concerned!”

“To be clear — I am not “deflated and concerned.” I am “elated and hopeful,” Avenatti wrote. “The events of the last week reinstill the belief that NOBODY is above the law and the attorney-client privilege cannot be used by those in power to hide criminal conduct.”

(Material from the Associated Press and the New York Post was used in this report)