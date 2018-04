ATHENS – Main opposition New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday addressed the Junior Achievement Greece association.

Mitsotakis spoke with pupils involved in school entrepreneurship and visited the kiosks where he was informed of their ideas.

“Among these people there will be entrepreneurs who will keep the country on a upward course in coming decades,” Mitsotakis said and pledged that he would support the institution.

Mitsotakis underlined that hard work is needed in order to progress.