New Dad John Stamos Names Son after His Late Father

NEW YORK – “I don’t know what I would do if I wasn’t having a baby right now,” the Greek-American actor John Stamos said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier in April, quoted by HuffPost. “I’ve done everything anyone could ever… I’ve had the most beautiful blessed life on the planet, and the most honest real thing I could do, I haven’t done.”

On April 15, Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh welcomed their son Billy, named after Stamos’ late father, the Associated Press reported.

A photo of the newborn was posted on Stamos’ Instagram social media account with the caption, “From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father) #NotJustanUncleAnymore #Overjoyed.”

Best known for his role as Uncle Jesse on Full House, Stamos reprised the role on Fuller House which airs on Netflix and was recently renewed for a fourth season.

“The 54-year-old previously admitted that he thought his ‘ship had sailed’ when it came to having children, until he met McHugh, 32, a model and actress who has appeared on shows including The Vampire Diaries,” HuffPost reported.

“I always wanted to be a dad. Clearly I had to do some work on myself first,” the actor said in a People interview in December. “I have a youthful thing. People say, ‘Oh, you look young.’ You start believing you’re gonna live to be 150. And then you wake up and go, ‘No, man, this is it. This is not a rehearsal’… People would say, ‘You should have a child.’ I was like, ‘That ship has sailed.’”

The couple dated for two years and then Stamos proposed popped at Disneyland, and only a short time later revealed they were expecting a child, HuffPost reported.

Stamos’ publicist said, AP reported, “Billy and Mom are both home and healthy.”

Congratulations!