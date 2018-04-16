Federation of Hellenic Societies Honors James and Makropoulos at Gala (Video)

NEW YORK – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York held its annual fundraising event the Greek Independence Parade Gala at Terrace on the Park in Flushing on April 15. The event honored Ahepan and well-known businessman Paul Makropoulos and the New York City Public Advocate, Letitia James.

Among those present, were the official members of the Federation, the representatives of the two major Greek-American banks, and institutional guests from Greece. President of the Federation Petros Galatoulas reiterated the …