Federation of Hellenic Societies Honors James and Makropoulos at Gala (Video)

By Christodoulos Athanasatos April 16, 2018

Left to right: Mayor of Corfu Konstantinos Nikolouzos, NYC Council Member Costa Constantinides, Consul of Greece Lana Zochiou, Nomiki Kastanas, Nikolas Mpardis, Federation of Hellenic Societies President Petros Galatoulas, Consul General of Greece Konstantinos Koutras, honorees Paul Makropoulos and Letitia James, and Nancy Papaioannou- chairman of the Parade Committee and Atlantic Bank President. Photo by Costas Bej

NEW YORK – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York held its annual fundraising event the Greek Independence Parade Gala at Terrace on the Park in Flushing on April 15. The event honored Ahepan and well-known businessman Paul Makropoulos and the New York City Public Advocate, Letitia James.

Among those present, were the official members of the Federation, the representatives of the two major Greek-American banks, and institutional guests from Greece. President of the Federation Petros Galatoulas reiterated the …

