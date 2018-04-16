Greece Draws The Tourists, But Not The Big Spenders

ATHENS – Greece expects yet another record tourism season with the big summer season on the horizon but it hasn’t meant the visitors are spending big as the government hopes the hotel sector will add more luxury units to bring the wealthy.

While Greece is one of the four top Mediterranean destinations for travelers – coming after Spain and Italy, and tying with Turkey by attracting about 15 percent of tourists in the region – it is not as attractive for luxury tourism despite a noted yachting sector and the lure of the islands, a survey by the Greek tourism businesses association SETE showed.

A shortage of infrastructure and reluctance to advertise, hoping word of mouth will be enough, are the main problems identified in the survey on the basis of data from world travel monitor IPK International.

High-income travelers – visitors who spend more than 750 euros ($927) per person per night for three nights or more than 500 euros ($618) per person per night for more than four nights – account for just 8 percent of total arrivals in Greece.

But the high added value generated by these visitors could help the country bridge the revenue gap from an increasing number of visitors spending less during their holidays.

According to SETE, luxury travelers to Greece in 2016 came to 402,000, or 1.4 percent of total arrivals, including from cruises, which accounted for 2.2 million overnight stays, or 1.1 percent of the total. Despite the small numbers, these tourists covered 13.7 percent of total holiday spending in Greece, which translates to roughly 1.8 billion euros. This represents just 9 percent of the total spending of luxury travelers in the Mediterranean, with the lion’s share going to Spain and Italy.