Metropolitan Nathanael’s First Visit to Kansasville Retreat Center

KANSASVILLE, WI – Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago, spiritual leader of all Greek Orthodox parishioners within Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, and Minnesota as well as large portions of Missouri and Indiana, visited the St. Iakovos Retreat Center in Kansasville on April 13.

The yearly visit of the Metropolitan to this part of Wisconsin was for the official opening of the St. Iakovos Retreat Center with the service of the Feast Day of the St. Iakovos Retreat Center Chapel; the Chapel of the Life-Giving Spring (Ζωοδόχος Πηγή, Zoodohos Peghe). This was the first visit by the new Metropolitan of Chicago to the Retreat Center.

The day began with Hierarchical Divine Liturgy, followed by a lunch hosted by the St. Iakovos Retreat Center Board.

The establishment of the St. Iakovos Retreat Center, which serves as the site of the Summer FANARI Youth Camp amongst other activities, was an accomplishment of Metropolitan Iakovos of Blessed Memory. The St. Iakovos Retreat Center is a 137-acre facility featuring the 11-acre Friendship Lake with over 50 acres of pinewood forest. The St. Iakovos Retreat Center is a unique facility offering a peaceful setting for overnight retreats and camps, as well as a beautiful environment for celebrations such as weddings and family reunions.

Eastern Orthodox Christians are the second largest Christian faith tradition worldwide. The Metropolis of Chicago oversees all Greek Orthodox Parishes within Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, as well as large portions of Missouri and Indiana.

You can find more information on His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael and the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago on website: www.chicago.goarch.org.