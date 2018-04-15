PAOK Beats Panionios 3-1 to Lead Greek League

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The absence of a crowd did not deter PAOK, which beat Panionios 3-1 to retake the lead in the Greek league on Saturday.

PAOK was a point ahead of AEK Athens, which plays at already-relegated Platanias on Sunday.

Yevhen Shakhov and Omar El Kaddouri scored for host PAOK in the first half. Aleksandar Prijovic added a third and Panionios scored a consolation through Fiorin Darnushaj.

Also, Levadiakos beat Asteras 1-0 and Apollon drew at Lamia 0-0.

Defending champion Olympiakos, four points off the pace, hosts second-to-last Kerkyra on Monday.