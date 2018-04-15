Erdogan: Crazy Like a Fox

Turkish Prime Minister Erdogan hasdeclared the Treaty of Lausanne, which ended World War I and defined Turkey’s borders with Bulgaria, Greece, Syria, and Iraq, null and void. He declared Kemal Ataturk, the founder of Turkish Republic and his collaborators, traitors for “giving away” so much of Turkey’s rights. Turkish violations of Greek airspace have risen geometrically, and a Turkish coastguard rammed a Greek ship. Off Cyprus, the Turkish Navy interfered with an Italian energy exploration vessel. The situation is so …