AHC Honors Aris Anagnos with its Lifetime Achievement Award

LOS ANGELES, CA – The annual American Hellenic Council’s (AHC) Gala, is the paramount fundraising and social event for the Hellenic-American community of Southern California and it is a celebration of those Hellenes and Philhellenes who have made significant contributions to the Hellenic Culture.

The 44th AHC Awards Gala honored three individuals who have been exceptional in their professional and philanthropic endeavors and are longtime contributors to Hellenic causes.

Prof. John Camp is a renowned archeologist and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) …