Obituaries in Greek-American Community

KATSANTONIS, PERRI

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (from the Daily Press, published on Apr. 3) –PerriKatsantonis was born on February 28 1934 in Megalopolis Greece. She was one of the first females in Greece to receive her law degree at the University of Athens in 1959. Although she had plans to practice law in Athens fate stepped in and led her to the United States in 1960 where she was reunited with her childhood love George. The two were soon wed and began their eventful life together in Cleveland Ohio. They gave birth to three beautiful girls had numerous friends and family always surrounding their home and danced their way through life. In 1971 they moved to Newport News to begin a new chapter. Perri decided to follow her father’s footsteps and go back to school for her teaching degree. Her talent for language led her to become a French teacher at Ferguson High School where she was affectionately known as Mrs. K. She shared her love of her Greek heritage as a Greek School teacher at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Newport News. Later on she enjoyed celebrating all of life’s moments with her husband children and grandchildren. Perri was a truly special woman; always a shining light she touched the hearts of those who knew her. She had a giving soul and a love for life which she approached always with a sense of humor. As a lawyer and a teacher her perseverance to always be a strong educated woman was an inspiration to her children grandchildren and students. She had a passion for philosophy that transcribed through the life lessons she taught her children and students. PerriKatsantonis is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Dr. George Katsantonis; her daughters Caroline Joanne and Vivian; her sons-in-law Tony Mike and Chris; and her grandchildren Fares Eleina Nathan and Nikki. A Trisagion Service will be held at 5:30 pm on Wednesday April 4 2018 at Weymouth Funeral Home by Rev. George Chioros. The family will receive friends following the service until 7:30 pm. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 am on Thursday April 5 2018 at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Church or to the Saints Constantine and Helen Ladies Philoptochos Society Inc. 60 Traverse Road Newport News VA 23606. Arrangements are by Weymouth Funeral Home.

KOHILAKIS,ALEXANDER

DERRY, NH (from theUnion Leader,published on Apr. 3) – Alexander G. Kohilakis, 59, of Derry, NH passed away unexpectedly on March 22, 2018. Born in Bronx, NY, he was raised and educated on Long Island, and was a longtime resident of Beaver Lake, Derry, NH and most recently Clearwater Beach, FL. Alex is the son of Helen (Pieri) Kohilakis of Hauppauge, NY and the late Steven V. Kohilakis. In addition to his mother, Alex is survived by his three daughters, Alexis Kohilakis of Gainesville, FL, Cassandra Sullivan and husband Kyle of Peterborough, NH, and Eleni Kohilakis of Manchester, NH; two brothers, Basil “Bill” Kohilakis, and Jon Kohilakis and wife Maria, all of NY; former spouse and friend, Deborah Pendergast; several beloved grandpups and grandkitties; many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and dear friends. A dedicated father, brother, uncle, and friend, Alex was quite social and active in his community. He enjoyed spending time on the lake and relishing a good cigar. He also cherished time spent in Greece with family and relaxing on the beach by the Mediterranean. A lover of music, Alex enjoyed attending the annual New Orleans Jazz Fest. He will be best remembered for his love of family and zest for life. His visitation will be held in the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., on Wednesday, April 4 from 5:00 to 8:00P.M. with the Trisagion Service at 6:00P.M. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover St., Manchester, on Thursday, April 5 at 11:00A.M. followed by Committal Service at Forest Hill Cemetery, Cemetery Road, East Derry. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Alex’s memory to the St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral. To view Alex’s online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.

MAGAFAN,SOPHIE

BOWIE, MD (from the Washington Post, published on Apr. 3) –Sophie NeziMagafan (Age 85) died of a broken heart at her home in Bowie, MD on Sunday April 1, 2018. She was born in 1933 in Meligala, Greece. She survived many things including wars in which she lost her father, an earthquake, the loss of her husband Dimitrios and finally the loss of her beloved son Angelo. Sophie was a loving and caring wife and mother and she worked hard for the family business, Alpha Foods, Inc. She is survived by her loving daughter Eugenia and son-in-law Antony Stubos, one sister PanayiotaNeziDeligiannis and many beloved nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Wednesday April 4, 2018 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD. Funeral services will be held at St. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2747 Riva Road, Annapolis, MD on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 10 a.m. Interment, St. Demetrios Cemetery, Annapolis, MD. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn, 38105. Please view and sign the family’s guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com.

OTTOMANIELLO, CALLIOPE

INDIAN ORCHARD, MA (from The Republican, published on Apr. 5) –Calliope “Phylis” Ottomaniello, 86, passed away peacefully on Holy Thursday evening, March 29, 2018, at Agawam Health Care. Phylis is now reunited with her loving husband, Joseph and daughter, Jo-Ann in Heaven. Just as Jesus broke bread on this day and gave it to his disciples, uttering the words; “This is my body, which is given for you” Phylis’ loving daughters and family gave their mother back to God and to eternal life, her family surrounding Phylis with their love. Phylis was born on October 3, 1931 in Springfield, MA, the daughter of Peter Patrakis, an immigrant from Greece and Evelyn Casino of Springfield, MA. She grew up in Springfield and graduated from The High School of Commerce. She married Joseph F. Ottomaniello on February 3, 1952 and they settled in Springfield to raise their family. Phylis worked at Milton Bradley and at the former Zayre’s stores. She retired in 1972 and spent many years doting on her grandchildren and traveling with her husband to many USS Leedstown reunions and collecting ducks. She loved the beach and family gatherings. Her legacy will live on with her recipes for meatballs and Greek cookies. She was a devoted communicant of St. Catherine of Siena Church in Springfield. Phylis was sadly predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph Ottomaniello on August 2, 2005 and her cherished daughter, Jo-Ann on December 11, 1952. She leaves two devoted daughters; Marie E. Berthiaume and her husband Roland of Ludlow and Tina L. Frye and her husband Joseph of Springfield; her loving grandchildren, Craig Berthiaume and his wife, Dana, Carrie Berthiaume, Eric Frye and his wife Amy, Lisa Frye and her boyfriend Nick Alford and Daniel Frye and his fiancée, Kayla Brown and four cherished great-great grandchildren; Ashley & Courtney Berthiaume and Shane & Gabriel Frye as well as several nieces and nephews including Michael and his wife Jane. The family would like to thank the staff at Agawam Health Care, especially Val, as well as Beacon Hospice who treated our mother with dignity and respect as her health declined. We are grateful for their compassion showed to our family. The Family invites you to join them on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 1023 Parker St., Spfld. at 11:00 A.M. to celebrate the Liturgy of Christian burial for Phylis. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Phylis’ ashes will be interred in Gate of Heaven Cemetery following the mass. In lieu of flowers, donations in Phylis’ memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the charity of your choice.

STAMOS, MARY

GLENVIEW, IL (from the Chicago Tribune, published on Apr. 3) – Mary “Daisy” RafelStamos passed away peacefully on April 2 2018 at the age of 88. She was preceded in death by her husbands John J. Stamos and Andrew C. Sotter. Adored mother of Cindy McGarrigle (Jack) Andrea Sotter and Dean Sotter (Carole). Dear aunt of Tony Rafel Cathy Edelman (Guy) and Barb Rafel (Patrick McGarrigle). Stepmother to James Stamos (Julie) Theo Stamos (Craig Esherick) Colleen Stamos and Jana DiMartino (Brian).Loving Yiayia of Neal Johnson (Libby) Alex & Lydia Fernandes Jane & Andy Sotter Jack & Mike StamosNicko& Zack Esherick.Great-Yiayia to George Johnson. She also leaves behind her devoted caregiver and friend Mari Rose Balladares. A lifelong resident of Chicago Mary worked for the American College of Surgeons during the early years of her marriage. After having her three children she realized a lifelong dream of becoming a teacher. She taught first second and third grades at Crestwood and Meadowbrook schools in Northbrook for 22 years. Her students remember her fondly and continued to visit her after her retirement. Mary had the ability to energize a room with her contagious laughter. She was delighted to see her beloved Chicago Cubs win the championship in 2016. Mary loved her Greek community and church and her family’s native island of Sifnos, Greece. She was an accomplished pianist and took lessons until the age of 84. Visitation 4:00-8:00 pm on Tuesday at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 1104 Waukegan Rd. Glenview. Family and Friends will meet on Wednesday at Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church 1401 Wagner Rd. Glenview for funeral service at 12:00 noon. Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the music therapy program at JourneyCare.org Hospice where Mary volunteered for many years.

VARVOURIS, ELIZABETH

ATLANTA, GA (from Waters &Hibbert Funeral Home, published online on Mar. 29) – Elizabeth “Voula” Varvouris, 87, fell asleep in the Lord on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Duluth, Georgia, after a lengthy illness, surrounded by her loving family. She was the eldest daughter born to Nikolaos and AngelikiSpyrou in Glossa, Skopelos, Greece on July 13, 1930. Voula and her beloved husband Nicholas came to Pensacola, FL, in May of 1971, to provide a better life for their beautiful young family. Her faith and her love for Christ guided each day of her life. She spent countless hours growing the most beautiful flowers in her garden, crocheting amazing blankets and doilies and cooking exceptional Greek dishes, all with a mother’s love. She was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Pensacola, FL and the Annunciation Cathedral in Atlanta, Georgia. Voula was preceded in death by her parents Nikolaos and Angeliki Spyrou, her beloved and cherished husband, Nicholas Varvouris, her adored son, Stavros Varvouris and her eldest brother Thomas Spyrou. She is survived to cherish her memory by her loving children, Maria VarvourisLadikos (Andreas) Duluth, GA, Angela VarvourisSummerlin (Mark) Ulee, FL , EvangelaVarvouris, Port Richey, FL and daughter-in-law, Tina Varvouris, Pensacola, FL. She also leaves behind the lights of her life, her adored grandchildren, Nicholas Ladikos (Rebecca), Andrew Ladikos (Katerina), Elizabeth Gilmore (Eric), Gregory Varvouris (Amanda), Mary Elizabeth Summerlin and Nicholas Stanford and seven incredible great-grandchildren, Alexa Ladikos, KostaLadikos, Stefano Ladikos, Calliope Gilmore, Angela Gilmore, Brantley Varvouris and Macy Varvouris. In addition, she leaves her beloved and devoted sisters, Phyllis Pagonis, Gulf Breeze, FL, Maria Tsiouflias, Athens, Greece, Litsa Theos, Karditsa, Greece and her brother, Dimitris Spyrou, Mytilene, Greece. She leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces and nephews both in the United States, Australia, Canada and Greece. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 11:30am at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Pensacola, FL with a Trisagion beginning at 12:00noon and Funeral service immediately following with Father Matthew Carter officiating. Interment will take place at Historic St. John’s cemetery, Pensacola, FL. Active Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Nicholas Ladikos, Andrew Ladikos, Gregory Varvouris and Nicholas Stanford. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1720 W. Garden St., Pensacola, FL 32502, or Amedisys Hospice of Lawrenceville, GA, www.amedisys.com. May her memory be eternal. Waters &Hibbert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.