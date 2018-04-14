Going on in Our Community

APRIL 16-21

MANHATTAN – Loot: MAD About Jewelry, at the Museum of Arts and Design, 2 Columbus Circle in Manhattan, the annual five-day exhibition and sale of contemporary art jewelry, with all proceeds benefiting the Museum’s programs and exhibitions opens to the public Tuesday, Apr. 17- Saturday, Apr. 21 with Greek designers Katerina Anastasiou, Tassa Ganidou, and Tina Karageorgi among the international artists presenting their work. The Opening Night Benefit is Monday, Apr. 16, featuring the announcement of the Loot Acquisition Prize and presentation of Loot Awards honoring Carolee Lee, Loreen Arbus, and Michael and Karen Rotenberg. More information is available online at: http://madmuseum.org.

APRIL 19

GARFIELD, NJ – The Greek American Chamber of Commerce invites you to its Annual Awards Gala, honoring the Chamber’s Past Presidents, at The Venetian in Garfield, NJ on Thursday, Apr. 19, 6:30 PM. Honorees are: Anastasius Efstratiades, Savas Tsivicos, George Callas, Stefanos Nyktas, Mario Afram, Zenon Christodoulou, Nicholas Chingas and Stavros Antonakakis. Please visit www.greekamericanchamber.com for details.

APRIL 20

ASTORIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York invites you to “Tribute to Mikis Theodorakis” Live Concert at the Stathakion Cultural Center in Astoria on Friday, Apr. 20, 7 PM. Performance by the choir of the Hellenic Voices of Long Island. Please contact 718-204-6500 for details.

MANHATTAN – On Friday, Apr. 20, 8:30 PM, Aktina Productions, Inc. celebrates its 25th anniversary with the concert “The Magic of Bouzouki” from the series Greek Music Journey 2018, with renowned bouzouki soloist Andreas Karantinis, The Manolis Androulidakis Band, and singers Vasiliki Stefanou and Aris Kampanos, at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College, 695 Park Avenuein Manhattan. For tickets, please visit www.aktinafm.com/index.php/buy-tickets or call 718-545-1151.

APRIL 22

The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York invites you to the Greek Independence Day Parade on Fifth Avenue from 64th St to 79th St in Manhattan on Sunday, Apr. 22, 1:30 PM. Please visit www.hellenicsocieties.org for details and the many parade related events.

APRIL 21- OCTOBER 6

TARPON SPRINGS, FL – Night in the Islands returns on Saturday, Apr. 21, 6-11 PM, the City of Tarpon Springs will present Night in the Islands–a free event on the world famous Sponge Docks (Dodecanese Blvd. between Athens and Roosevelt Streets). Enjoy a Greek panagiri with music, dancing, and dining! And we will offer an hour of free Greek dance lessons by the Levendia Dance Troupe from 6-7 PM. Night in the Islands will feature the engaging music of Odyssey in April and May, and in July, August, and September we will feature Ellada in front of the Sponge Exchange. In April and May, we will also feature Neos Ihos playing Greek music on the block between Hope and Roosevelt Streets. To reserve a table for dinner, please contact participating restaurants Costa’s, Hellas, Mama’s, or Mykonos. Night in the Islands will return on May 19, July 7, August 4, and October 6 this year. This popular event is free, thanks to funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Tarpon Springs Merchants Association. For more information, contact Tina Bucuvalas at 727-916-0235 or tbucuvalas@ctsfl.us.

APRIL 22- JULY 8

NEW YORK – The Onassis Cultural Center New Yorkpresents Birds: A Festival Inspired by Aristophanes,comprising a rich array of events that consider the enduring—and, currently, pressing—central themes of Aristophanes’ ancient satire, The Birds, April 22- July 8. The festival is produced by Onassis Cultural Center New York for the American premiere of Nikos Karathanos’ uproarious and poetic adaptation of the original Aristophanes play, presented by St. Ann’s Warehouseand Onassis Cultural Centre-Athens. More information is available online at: onassisusa.org.

APRIL 27-29

AUGUSTA, GA – Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 953 Telfair Street in Augusta, holds its Spring Greek Festival Friday, Apr. 27-Sunday, Apr. 29. Enjoy authentic Greek food, music, and dancing. Hours: Friday and Saturday 11 AM-10 PM and Sunday 11 AM- 6 PM. More information is available by phone: 706-724-1087 and online at: www.holytrinityaugusta.org.

APRIL 28

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Relief Foundation in cooperation with the Theatrical Group “Thespis” of the Ascension Church-Fairview, NJ present the Greek comedy Mia Treli Treli Sarantara (A Crazy Crazy 40-Year-Old Lady) at the St. Demetrios Petros G. Patrides Cultural Center, 30-11 30th Drive in Astoria, on Saturday, Apr. 28, 8 PM. Donation $35 per person. Refreshments to follow. Doors open at 7 PM. For tickets please call 201-220-7599 or 954-294-7680, make checks payable to Hellenic Relief Foundation, Inc. a Non Profit 501 c (3) Organization. The play is in Greek. All net proceeds will benefit the Easter Food Distribution to the needy families in Greece. If you are not able to attend, please mail your donation to Hellenic Relief Foundation: PO Box 735, Mineola, NY 11501.

MAY 2-13

BROOKLYN – Following its sold-out World Premiere at the open air Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus and a subsequent popular engagement at the Onassis Cultural Center in Athens, Greece, the play- Aristophanes’ Birds, directed by Nikos Karathanos, will run for 12 performances at St. Ann’s Warehouse, 45 Water Street in Brooklyn, Wednesday, May 2- Sunday, March 13. More information is available online at: http://stannswarehouse.org/show/the-birds/.

MAY 4-6

PHILADELPHIA – The Greek America Foundation presents its National Innovation Conference and Forty Under 40 Awards Weekend in Philadelphia, PA with a complete weekend of receptions, speakers, workshops, and events. This event is presented in association with the National Hellenic Student Association (NHSA). Tickets for students and young professionals should be purchased through NHSA (with or without hotel accommodations at the Marriott Philadelphia Downtown) For more information visit: www.nhsaofamerica.org and www.greekamericafoundation.org.

BETHESDA, MD –St. George Greek Orthodox Church,7701 Bradley Blvd. in Bethesda, holds its annual Greek Festival May 4-6. Featuring traditional Greek cuisine, guided church tours, Greek dance performances, live Greek music, Greek “Agora” marketplace, and Kids Corner. Hours: Friday, May 4,12-10 PM; Saturday, May 5, 12-11 PM; and Sunday, May 6, 12-8 PM. More information is available by phone: 301-469-7990 and online at:https://stgeorge.org/festival/.

MAY 5-6

DURHAM, NC – The Greek Festival of St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 8306 NC Highway 751 in Durham takes place Saturday, May 5-Sunday, May 6, 11 AM- 8PM. Enjoy delicious Greek food and pastries, a Greek Taverna and Café, traditional music, folk dance performances, shopping, video travelogues of Greece, church tours, and kids’ activities.More information is available online at: http://www.durhamgreekfestival.org/.

MAY 6

MANHATTAN – Kehila Kedosha Janina Synagogue and Museum hosts the fourth annual Greek Jewish Festival on Sunday, May 6 from 12-6 PM. The festival, a unique cross-cultural celebration, will take place in front of KKJ’s landmark historic synagogue on Broome Street between Allen Street and Eldridge Street on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.More information on the Greek Jewish Festival is available online at: www.GreekJewishFestival.com.