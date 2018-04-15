Alex Dennery and the Creation of Mississippi Comeback Sauce

In studying Greek-American influences on American food traditions and habits, we must make the distinction between national and regional impact. Clearly, the Detroit Coney Island hot dog, Cincinnati chilly and chili-dogs, gyros and various candies and ice cream creations are found across the nation. Others such as Comeback sauce, John’s “Angel Hair” slaw dressing, Greek-American made traditional cheeses (and yes even yogurt) are or have been principally regional in their production, distribution, and popularity.

As the tale is now told, sometime …