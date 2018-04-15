Vegetables to Enjoy in the Spring, Three Recipes

Spring is a wonderful time to enjoy fresh vegetables. Packed with vitamins, nutrients, fiber, and antioxidants, vegetables are an important component of a healthy lifestyle. Among the seasonal vegetables to enjoy are asparagus, artichokes, and okra (bamies).

Simply prepared, these vegetables are wonderful as side dishes to almost any main course and are delicious on their own for a vegetarian feast. Greek traditional recipes often let the flavors of the vegetables shine with just a drizzle of olive oil, some salt …