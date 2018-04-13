Andreas Dracopoulos Talks to TNH on SNF’s Philosophy, Philanthropy and the Community

By Antonis H. Diamataris April 13, 2018

FILE - Mr. Andreas Dracopoulos as the Stavros Niarchos Foundation signed a memorandum of collaboration with the Greek state on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

NEW YORK – Every conversation, discussion, or interview with Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) co-President Andreas Dracopoulos is a unique experience. Such is the strength of his character and leadership qualifications.

And this interview (and he does not often grant interviews) is a prime example. Andreas, as everyone calls him, is not preaching, but sharing his thoughts with everyone.

And he dares to say things publicly that others only whisper in private. As, for example, to the problems affecting the construction of the …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

