Accusing Greece of Genocide

On March 7, the Anadolu Agency, the Turkish government’s official news agency, published an online article titled “Greece Accused of Genocide of Macedonian People,” while the so-called Macedonian Human Rights Movement International, United Macedonian Diaspora, World Macedonian Congress, and Macedonian Global Coordinate Network issued a joint statement condemning Greece for depriving them of their nation’s name.

Genocide is a very serious charge to level against a nation. These NGOs claim that “human rights violations as well as crimes against humanity and …