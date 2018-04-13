After More Talks, Greece-FYROM Name Stalemate Continues

The foreign ministers of Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) said they still haven’t found common ground on a way to end a 26-year name feud for the country that broke away from Yugoslavia.

Nikos Kotzias and Nikola Dimitrov met in the FYROM city of Ohrid in talks brokered by United Nations envoy Matthew Nimetz, an American lawyer who has failed for two decades to find a solution and resumed negotiations after a three-year break.

That came amid speculation that the United States wants to get FYROM into NATO as a bulwark against Russian interests in the Balkans. That path, as well as FYROM’s hopes of joining the European Union, have been stymied by Greek vetoes applied after successive governments in FYROM kept claiming Greek lands, history and culture.

The leading contender for a new name for FYROM is Upper Macedonia, which would still be a giveaway of Macedonia, an ancient abutting Greek province but Nimetz said Greece must give in as more than 140 countries already call FYROM by the name Macedonia and Greece has lost the game.

The name FYROM was accepted by a New Democracy-led government in 1992 and the ruling anti-nationalist Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is eager to make it permanent despite surveys showing 68 percent of Greeks are opposed and two massive protest rallies failed to sway Tsipras or Kotzias.

Even though the government’s junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos are opposed, there seems to be enough support in the Parliament anyway for the name giveaway and Kammenos said he wouldn’t take his party out and bring down the government as it would take him out of power with surveys showing he has only about 1 percent support now.

As usual, both sides put out a non-committal, platitudinous, diplomatic say-nothing statement that something was achieved without saying what it was but that more ground needs to be covered, etc.

“Our discussions were sincere and covered all the issues under negotiations — on some there were progress, on others differences remain,” Dimitrov said without giving any details in the talks that are being kept secret from citizens of both countries.

Both sides have committed to a name change but remain at odds over constitutional guarantees and descriptions of ethnicity and language.

Greece said it will lift its veto to FYROM’s accession to NATO if the dispute is resolved. The leaders of NATO countries have a summit in Brussels on July 11-12.

Kotzias said tackling issues of irredentism — territorial claims based on ethnicity — remained the most important for Athens.

“There were positive steps. The issues that remain become the tough issues, but hopefully they will become easy ones,” Kotzias said without explaining what he was talking about either.