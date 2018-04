House Speaker Paul Ryan suddenly announced on April 11 that he would not seek reelection this November and will retire from Congress when his term expires at the end of the year.

Mr. Ryan explained his decision by saying that if he remains in his post for another term, his children, now young, will grow up without having a normal father. They will know him as the “weekend dad.” And that, he said, “I cannot let happen.”

Apart from that explanation, there …