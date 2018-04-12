Luncheon Honoring Administrative Assistants at St. Demetrios Astoria

ASTORIA – St. Demetrios Cathedral in Astoria held its Sarakostiano Luncheon on March 25, honoring administrative assistants Persa Margaritidou, Dimitra Moutafidis, Vasiliki Psyllos, Maria Pefanis, Mary Sakkis, and Polytimi Tsenesidis for their many years of dedicated service and tireless work for the St. Demetrios Community and School.

The event took place in the Petros G. Patrides Cultural Center. Among those in attendance were the presiding priest of the community, Archimandrite Nektarios Papazafiropoulos- Dean of St. Demetrios Cathedral, Fr. Anastasios Pourakis, Fr. Vasilios Louros, Parish Council President Van Christakos, and benefactor and Chairman of the School Board Nikos Andriotis.

Melina Tsiropoulos sang the National Anthems. Mr. Christakos gave the welcoming remarks followed by Archim. Papazafiropoulos. Luncheon Committee Chairman Nick Gavalas and Nikitas Theologitis- Co-Chairman also spoke at the event. The presentation of the awards followed with remarks from all the honorees and a benediction by Archim. Papazafiropoulos.

A dance performance and musical selections by DJ Alex Krampis entertained all those present who look forward to next year’s luncheon.

