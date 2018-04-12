BBC Gets Miniseries Shoot at Cape Sounion, 80 Countries Will See

ATHENS – After much wrangling, a BBC film crew was shooting scenes April 12 at the ancient archaeological site of Cape Sounion south of Athens for a miniseries that will be seen in 80 countries, reaching millions of viewers.

Greece’s Central Archeaological Council (KAS) originally rejected a 12-hour shoot at the site, saying it would keep that day’s visitors away although government officials said the free publicity from the majestic site could draw untold numbers of tourists to the country and the board overturned its own ruling under pressure.

But the shooting for an adaption of John Le Carre’s spy thriller The Little Drummer Girl was cut to only six hours, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The government’s General Secretary for Information and Communication, Lefteris Kretsos, was at Sounio early as filming got underway, said Kathimerini. “An industry is slowly opening up,” he said. “There is good news. I hope to have more,” he said, adding that “Greece can play a leading role in this area.”

The new production of the high-paced thriller marks the television debut of visionary filmmaker Park Chan-wook, renowned for his work Old Boy and other films in South Korea, which has drawn acclaims for the quality of its film and TV series. The Greek production company Faliro House is also involved.

The six-part series stars Florence Pugh and Alexander Skarsgard as the young actress holidaying in Greece and the Israeli agent who recruits her for a deadly covert mission.