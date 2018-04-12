EU Officials Reject Vague Greek Holistic Growth Plan

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos’ self-touted “holistic” growth plan for the country, with three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($402.26 billion) set to expire in August this year, has already been set aside by a group of the country’s European lenders.

Tsakalotos was to present the plan at the April 12 Euro Working Group EWG,), composed of the euro area members of the Economic and Financial Committee for the Eurozone.

But unidentified officials told Kathimerini it was too vague and didn’t have enough details about privatization and labor reforms among other issues still being negotiated as part of terms tied to a third rescue package of 86 billion euros ($106.12 billion) that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras sought after saying he wouldn’t because it came with more tough austerity measures he swore to reject but then implemented and said it wasn’t his fault.

The 75-page plan that outlines the government’s vision for the country in the post-bailout era after August will be submitted to the EWG by Deputy Economy Minister Giorgos Houliarakis, the paper said, after being sent to the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) earlier.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA wants to get an okay from the Troika so that the plan could go before finance ministers at the next Eurogroup on April 27 in Sofia, the Bulgarian capital, for review.

Only 12 of 88 promised prior actions have been enforced by the government as Tsipras, with his popularity plummeting, has tried to wiggle out of more tough measures that’s killing him with Greek voters.

That comes amid a report by the ECB showing that Greece had the lowest growth rate in the Eurozone in 2017, among the lowest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita, and negative credit expansion and savings rates.