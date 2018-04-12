Mitsotakis Says, if Elected, He Won’t Honor Post-Bailout Deal

ATHENS – Major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he’s not obligated to accept a post-bailout deal the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA made with international creditors if he comes to power.

He has taken the Conservatives to double-digit leads in polls after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras repeatedly reneged on anti-austerity promises, seeing his popularity plummet, and as he agreed to more tough conditions when three rescue packages of 326 billion euros ($402.26 billion) expire at the end of August this year.

The new terms set to take place in 2019 and beyond includes more pension cuts and taxes on low-and-middle income families and a part of a memorandum of a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($106.12 billion) which Tsipras sought after saying he wouldn’t.

More conditions are being negotiated with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) but Mitsotakis said he instead He made the remarks April 12 as Greek officials were in Brussels to meet European creditor representatives to discuss the terms of Greece’s exit, with the lenders saying the Greek economy will need monitoring for years to come.

A draft Greek proposal for post-bailout reforms — promised in return for debt relief — is to be presented at a meeting of Eurozone finance ministers in Sofia, Bulgaria’s capital,, on April 27.

Tsipras has been trying to backtrack on his deals with the Troika too, effectively reneging over his previous reneging and with elections now set for 2019.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)

