Greek Air Force Fighter Jet Crashes Off Skyros Island

ATHENS – A Greek Air Force fighter jet crashed into the sea off the coast of Skyros in the northern Sporades island chain in the Aegean but there were no initial reports about how it happened or the fate of the pilot.

The Mirage 2000-5 jet fell some nine miles northeast of the island, said Kathimerini, adding that Navy ships were sent to the area immediately.

The crash occurred during ongoing tension with Turkey in the Aegean, which has continued to sent fighter jets into Greek airspace, engaging Greek pilots in mock dogfights. There were no indications the crash was in any way related.