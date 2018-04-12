Kotzias Says Greece, FYROM Must Compromise in Name Feud

ATHENS – Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said his government, as well as that of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) both must make concessions to end a 26-year name feud.

Kotzias, from the anti-nationalist Radical Left SYRIZA led by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, has pushed for Greece to let FYROM keep the word Macedonia – that of an abutting ancient Greek province – in a new composite with a qualifier, with the name Upper Macedonia said to be the leading contender for a solution.

But FYROM Premie Zoran Zaev, who has already removed the name of Alexander the Great from his country’s international airport and national road, and taken down a statue of the Greek conqueror, said he won’t change the Constitution that still has claims on Greek territories, including Macedonia and the second-largest city and major port of Thessaloniki.

United Nations envoy Matthew Nimetz, an American lawyer who has failed for two decades to find a solution, is pushing for Greece to relent so that FYROM can get into NATO as well as the European Union amid speculation the US wants a bulwark against Russian interests in the Balkans.

Reports said that Nimetz has sent Kotzias and FYROM Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov a letter outlining the variables although the UN envoy has already said Greece has no choice but to give away the name Macedonia permanently as more than 140 countries in the world already call FYROM by that name alone.

A New Democracy government in 1992 allowed the use of the word Macedonia to the new country breaking away from Yugoslavia in what was supposed be a temporary solution before successive governments in FYROM began making irridentist claims on Greek lands.

The letter contained Nimetz’s assessments after the latest round of talks on March 30 and 31 between Kotzias and Dimitrov, said Kathimerini, ahead of April 12 talks in the city of Ohrid in FYROM.

Kotzias, during a press briefing in Serbia where he was meeting with officials there, said that, “The key to solving the name issue is realism, pragmatism and the idea that we must make compromises, not fake (compromises,), but compromises that will benefit both sides,” without explaining what they would be or already were.

Compromise means that both sides have to realize that they cannot have it all and that both sides must have gains. I hope that this has been understood by all sides in this negotiation and that we will see positive developments,” he said.

In Athens, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos told 24/7 radio the government believes a deal could be reach and rejected any sense that opposition from SYRIZA’s junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) would derail it.

“We have the political conditions and will for a solution, however a significant amount of ground must still be covered in the negotiations,” he said, adding that the government has also proposed a secret plan to make it work.