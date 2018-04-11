Research: Greece is the Cheapest Destination for Russians this May

Greece is the cheapest foreign destination for Russians this May, according to a survey conducted by the Association of Russian Tour Operators, ATOR, based on the cheaper cost of packages offered by Russian tour operators.

The survey regarded vacation packages with flights leaving from Moscow for 7 nights for 2 adults, as well as flights with destination arrival date on April 28, when May holidays commence.

After exploring the lowest holiday package costs among the 12 most popular destinations for Russians (Turkey, Cyprus, Spain, Italy, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Thailand, Tunisia, Anapa, Crimea and Sochi) it was revealed that Greece is the fourth cheapest holiday destination in May, and the most economical abroad since the first three most economical destinations, Crimea, Sochi and Anapa are all domestic.

Specifically, the lowest package price for Greece, which is offered by PAX, was located in Halkidiki priced at 38,109 rubles.

The complete list of destinations ranking as follows:

12. Tunisia Sunmar, accommodation in Venice Beach Hotel, 72,981 rubles

11. Thailand NTK Intourist, stay at Dragon Beach Resort, 67,131 rubles

10. Italy | PAX, accommodation in Mirador, 53,995 rubles

9. Bulgaria GrandExpress, stay at HotelSirena, 50,849 rubles

8. Spain NTK Intourist, accommodation in Salou Pacific Plus, 49,855 rubles

7. Cyprus | PAX, accommodation at Barbara Tourist Apartments Apts, 46,224 rubles

6. Turkey | TUI Russia, accommodation in Tokay Hotel, 44,073 rubles

5. Montenegro PAX, stay at Hotel Villa Mico, 38,689 rubles

4. Greece | PAX, accommodation in Adonis Hotel Kriopigi, Chalkidiki, 38,109 rubles

3. Recreation PEGAS Touristik, stay at Michelle Hotel, 29,298 rubles

2. Sochi | PEGAS Touristik, accommodation in Olesya, 29,118 rubles

1. Crimea Biblio-Globus, accommodation in Eco Village, 21,162 rubles

Source: Tornos News