Assad’s Paradigmatic Punishment

By Antonis H. Diamataris April 11, 2018

This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of Douma, near Damascus, Syria. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)

It was a surreal scene, rare in American political history. President Trumpconvened hisCabinet on April 9 to decide on the manner and magnitude of punishment for Syrian President Assad and his supporters, Russia and Iran, for the use of chemical weapons against the people in a Damascus suburb.

Instead of talking about Syria, Mr. Trump attacked with unusual severity, even for him, individuals involved in the investigation of Russia’s alleged attempt to tamper the 2016 election, including the special prosecutor, the …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *