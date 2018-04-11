Assad’s Paradigmatic Punishment

It was a surreal scene, rare in American political history. President Trumpconvened hisCabinet on April 9 to decide on the manner and magnitude of punishment for Syrian President Assad and his supporters, Russia and Iran, for the use of chemical weapons against the people in a Damascus suburb.

Instead of talking about Syria, Mr. Trump attacked with unusual severity, even for him, individuals involved in the investigation of Russia’s alleged attempt to tamper the 2016 election, including the special prosecutor, the …