Marcus Lemonis’ Gander Outdoors Prepares for Grand Opening in Cicero, New York

ST. PAUL, Minn. (BUSINESS WIRE)- Gander Outdoors, formerly known as Gander Mountain, is open in Cicero, New York. A special grand opening event is planned for Saturday, April 14, 2018. The 65,000-square-foot store is located at 5864 Carmenica Drive and will be one of five Gander Outdoors retail locations in New York, operating with over 55 part-time employees and full-time staff.

The grand opening will kick off at 9:00 A.M. with free pastries and coffee in the morning. Family fun includes opportunities for children to paint a lure 11 A.M. – 2 P.M. and build a duck call from 1-3 P.M. The event includes storewide savings on a huge assortment of products and fantastic giveaways with customers receiving a gift with purchase and drawings for gift cards throughout the day, while supplies last. Experts on fishing, hunting, boating and more will be available to talk with customers.

Marcus Lemonis, star of CNBC’s The Profit, bought Gander Mountain assets in bankruptcy court in May 2017 and is beginning to reopen many of the chain’s stores to serve customers who are passionate about hunting, fishing, marine and water sports, camping, and active and shooting sports. Gander Outdoors is owned by Camping World Holdings and will provide outdoor enthusiasts with regionally and seasonally relevant products and services that are competitively priced.

“We look forward to seeing large crowds across the country as we continue the next phase of reopening Gander retail stores,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World Holdings. “We are excited to continue expanding our outdoor industry footprint, while supporting economic growth across the country.”

For more information about Gander Outdoor, visit https://www.ganderoutdoors.com/.