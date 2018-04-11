A Greek-Australian Among Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia’s Social Entrepreneurs List

With an average age of just 25 this year’s social entrepreneurs who made Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list are proving that when it comes to social responsibility, the young are leading the way, the Forbes says.

Among them, stands Greek-Australian Natalie Kyriacou, 29, the multi award-winning founder and CEO of My Green World, an organisation dedicated to educating and encouraging positive youth participation to help charitable initiatives in wildlife and environmental conservation.

She is also the creator of the mobile game app, World of the Wild, which allows young people to take part in virtual wildlife conservation scenarios. In addition to being the Australian Director for the Sri Lanka based animal welfare NGO, the Dogstar Foundation, Kyriacou is also responsible for the global ban on elephant rides by Australia’s travel wholesaler, Tempo Holidays.

