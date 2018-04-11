Realism the Key to Resolving the Name Issue, Kotzias Says

“The key for a resolution of the name issue is realism, pragmatism and the realisation that we have to make compromises; not rotten compromises but the kind where both sides stand to gain,” Greece’s Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said on Wednesday, replying to questions during a joint press conference with his Serb counterpart and also Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Ivica Dacic.

“And compromise means that both sides must realise that they cannot have everything, that both sides must have gains. I hope that this is understood by all sides in the negotiations and that we have good developments,” he added.

“It is in everyone’s interests to resolve this matter and for the problems to go away,” Dacic noted, on his part.

Serbia had great understanding for Greece’s stance on this issue, he added, repeating that it had been a mistake on Serbia’s part to recognise the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) with its constitutional name. He said that Skopje’s attitude toward Serbia “was not the appropriate one” and offered to host an upcoming meeting between the two sides in Serbia.