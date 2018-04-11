Algerian Military Plane Crashes, Killing at Least 257 People

By Associated Press April 11, 2018

Algerian soldiers watch the military plane after it crashed in Boufarik, near the Algerian capital, Algiers, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Algerian emergency services say 181 people have been killed in a military plane crash and some survivors have been rescued. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul)

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s defense ministry says 257 people have died in military plane crash.

Civil protection agency spokesman Farouk Achour told The Associated Press that the “provisional” death toll from the crash on Wednesday is 181. He said some passengers were “extracted with deep burns caused by the fuselage catching fire.”

He said more than 300 emergency workers are working at the scene.

Algerian TV network Ennahar published images of body bags lined up in a field after the crash.

The crash occurred soon after takeoff from the Boufarik air base southwest of the capital Algiers.

Algerian soldiers cordon off the area after a military plane crashed in Boufarik, near the Algerian capital, Algiers, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Algerian emergency services say 181 people have been killed in a military plane crash and some survivors have been rescued. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul)

Firefighters and civil security officers work at the scene of a fatal military plane crash in Boufarik, near the Algerian capital, Algiers, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Algerian emergency services say 181 people have been killed in a military plane crash and some survivors have been rescued. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul)
Firefighters and civil security officers work at the scene of a fatal military plane crash in Boufarik, near the Algerian capital, Algiers, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Algerian emergency services say 181 people have been killed in a military plane crash and some survivors have been rescued. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul)

Algerian soldiers watch the military plane after it crashed in Boufarik, near the Algerian capital, Algiers, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Algerian emergency services say 181 people have been killed in a military plane crash and some survivors have been rescued. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul)
Algerian soldiers watch the military plane after it crashed in Boufarik, near the Algerian capital, Algiers, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Algerian emergency services say 181 people have been killed in a military plane crash and some survivors have been rescued. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul)

Firefighters and civil security officers work at the scene of a fatal military plane crash in Boufarik, near the Algerian capital, Algiers, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Algerian emergency services say 181 people have been killed in a military plane crash and some survivors have been rescued. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul)
Firefighters and civil security officers work at the scene of a fatal military plane crash in Boufarik, near the Algerian capital, Algiers, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Algerian emergency services say 181 people have been killed in a military plane crash and some survivors have been rescued. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul)

This image dated Wednesday, April 11, 2018, and posted by Algerian news agency ALG24, shows firefighters and soldiers at the scene of a fatal military plane crash near Boufarik military base near the Algerian capital, Algiers. At least 100 people were killed when a military plane carrying soldiers crashed soon after takeoff in a farm field in northern Algeria. ALG24 logo placed on photo at source. (ALG24 via AP)
This image dated Wednesday, April 11, 2018, and posted by Algerian news agency ALG24, shows firefighters and soldiers at the scene of a fatal military plane crash near Boufarik military base near the Algerian capital, Algiers. At least 100 people were killed when a military plane carrying soldiers crashed soon after takeoff in a farm field in northern Algeria. ALG24 logo placed on photo at source. (ALG24 via AP)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *