Turkish Opposition Politician Threatens to Pull Greeks’ Teeth Out

A nationalist politician from Turkey’s opposition party MHP party has pumped up the volume against Greece, ridiculing Defense Minister Panos Kammenos and warning that if a conflict comes that Greece will be routed.

“(Greece’s) irresponsible politicians are gnashing their teeth… If necessary, we may also grind our teeth and pull theirs out,” said Devlet Bahceli, joining in the amped-up rhetoric from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his advisors and other top Turkish officials.

This came after a Turkish Coast Guard helicopter, with its lights out, flew over the Greek islet of Ro near Kastellorizo, which lies two miles from the Turkish coast and which many Greeks fear could be taken if shooting starts.

With Kammenos saying the Turks would take a beating, Bahceli turned it around and told him to be afraid of provoking “a repeat of history,” referring to Greece being pushed out of Asia Minor in 1922.

“He’s forgotten of the days when they were chased into the sea… If that’s what they want, a repeat of history would be a piece of cake for us,” Bahceli told party lawmakers.

“The Greek defense minister appears affected by mythology: he is envious of Zeus, imitates Apolo and aspires to be Poseidon. If he’s asleep he needs to wake up, if he’s having a hysterical crisis he should go to a clinic,” he said.