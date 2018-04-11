Mitsotakis Wants New Democracy Police Guards Sent to Patrol Duty

ATHENS – New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has asked for a 20 percent cut in police protection at the party’s headquarters so officers could return to neighborhood patrols during a rise in violent crime.

Mitsotakis has been blistering the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition for failing to rein in runaway anarchists and other groups on rampages against a number of targets, including embassies, doctors they said took bribes and notaries helping banks seize homes.

Mitsotakis cited a media report in which the government has decided to slash the number of policemen patrolling neighborhoods by 30 percent, which Citizens Protection Minister Nikos Toskas dismissed as fake.

Toskas said more than 600 police officers guarding a wide range of people, including politicians, judges and other officials, will be relieved of their duties this week and put on patrol.

Mitsotakis said a law pushed through by former justice minister Nikos Paraskevopoulos to decongest Greek prisons also “explained the increase in crime” in the capital city.