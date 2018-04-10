Fire at the Consulate General of Cyprus in New York

NEW YORK – A fire broke out at the Consulate General of Cyprus in New York today. An eyewitness at the scene, Costantine Tzifas told The National Herald that “smoke was coming out of the second floor, and [there were] lots of fire engines.”

The firefighters were able to control the blaze relatively quickly, and as of 3:20 PM, the fire seems to be out, according to eyewitness accounts.

Mr. Tzifas noted that the fire engines blocked most of the view of what was happening, and all the lights are off at the Consulate.

Details have not yet been released about the extent of the damage. More information to come.

