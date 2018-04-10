Going on in Our Community

APRIL 5-8

MANHATTAN – Greece, Images of an Enchanted Land, 1955, Photo exhibition by Robert McCabe at The Photography Show Presented by AIPAD at Pier 94, 711 12th Avenue (55th Street and the West Side Highway) in Manhattan, Booth 705, on Thursday, Apr. 5- Sunday, Apr. 8. More information is available online at: https://aipadshow.com.

APRIL 7

EAST MEADOW, NY – The midnight Vigil and Divine Liturgy for Orthodox Easter will be held on Saturday, Apr. 7 at 11:15 PM at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 369 Green Avenue, East Meadow. A festive Paschal meal will follow the service. The Paschal Vespers for Orthodox Easter will be held on Sunday, Apr. 8 at 12 noon. The outdoor children’s procession and Easter egg hunt will follow the service. All services will be conducted in English. The full schedule for Holy Week can be found on the parish website’s calendar at www.htocem.org. For more information, call 516-483-3649 or email info@htocem.org.

APRIL 8

PASADENA, CA – St. Sophia Cathedral Greek Orthodox Community of Los Angeles holds its 96th Annual Easter Picnic on Sunday, Apr. 8, 1-7 PM at Brookside Park, 360 N Arroyo Blvd., next to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Our annual Easter Picnic provides all parishioners with the opportunity to break the Lenten fast together, and to celebrate the glory and joy of the Resurrection as a family. Join us for great food, music and fun. It is a time to make new friends and catch up with old friends from all parishes in Southern California. Admission for Adults: $12, Children 16 and under: Free. More information is available by phone: 714-313-9027 and online at www.stsophia.org.

APRIL 12

MANHATTAN – The Hellenic American Association of Professionals in Finance (HABA) invite you to a panel discussion- Man vs. Machine:Who will generate the best investment returns in 2018? at Marsh Private Client Services 1166 Avenue of the Americas, 35th Floor(Entrance on 45th Street) in Midtown Manhattan, Thursday, Apr. 12, 6-8 PM. Panel of experts TBA. Wine andhors d’oeuvres reception. More information is available online at: Eventbrite search HABA Man vs. Machine Panel Discussion.

APRIL 14

MANHATTAN – Celebrate Greek Independence Day with the Greek-American Writers Assn. at the Cornelia Street Café, 29 Cornelia St., in Manhattan, Saturday, Apr. 14, 6-8 PM. Two brilliant musical talents will perform. Nektarios Antoniou, founder and artistic director of Schola Cantorum. Pericles Kanaris, composer, producer, performer and founder of the band Synolon. Their credits would fill volumes. Literary lights Dean Kostos and Stephan Morrow will offer poetic inspiration. $10 includes admission and a drink. Come early. A capacity crowd is anticipated.

BRIGHTON, MA –Live Greek Music Night in Brighton. Oinos is excited to be performing at Athan’s, 407 Washington Street in the Village on Saturday, Apr. 14. This will be a special appearance with lots of your favorite songs and dance numbers. As always, Aristides is preparing delicious food and will be a great host. There will be lots of dancing and sing-alongs to time-honored favorites. You don’t want to miss this!The evening will include a special guest appearance by our friend Arthur Chingris, percussionist.For reservations, please call: 617-840-6373.

APRIL 16-21

MANHATTAN – Loot: MAD About Jewelry, at the Museum of Arts and Design, 2 Columbus Circle in Manhattan, the annual five-day exhibition and sale of contemporary art jewelry, with all proceeds benefiting the Museum’s programs and exhibitions opens to the public Tuesday, Apr. 17- Saturday, Apr. 21 with Greek designers Katerina Anastasiou, Tassa Ganidou, and Tina Karageorgi among the international artists presenting their work. The Opening Night Benefit is Monday, Apr. 16, featuring the announcement of the Loot Acquisition Prize and presentation of Loot Awards honoring Carolee Lee, Loreen Arbus, and Michael and Karen Rotenberg. More information is available online at: http://madmuseum.org.

APRIL 21- OCTOBER 6

TARPON SPRINGS, FL – Night in the Islands returns on Saturday, Apr. 21, 6-11 PM, the City of Tarpon Springs will present Night in the Islands–a free event on the world famous Sponge Docks (Dodecanese Blvd. between Athens and Roosevelt Streets). Enjoy a Greek panagiri with music, dancing, and dining! And we will offer an hour of free Greek dance lessons by the Levendia Dance Troupe from 6-7 PM.Night in the Islands will feature the engaging music of Odyssey in April and May, and in July, August, and September we will feature Ellada in front of the Sponge Exchange. In April and May, we will also feature Neos Ihos playing Greek music on the block between Hope and Roosevelt Streets.To reserve a table for dinner, please contact participating restaurants Costa’s, Hellas, Mama’s, or Mykonos. Night in the Islands will return on May 19, July 7, August 4, and October 6 this year. This popular event is free, thanks to funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Tarpon Springs Merchants Association. For more information, contact Tina Bucuvalas at 727-916-0235 or tbucuvalas@ctsfl.us.

APRIL 22- JULY 8

NEW YORK – The Onassis Cultural Center New Yorkpresents Birds: A Festival Inspired by Aristophanes,comprising a rich array of events that consider the enduring—and, currently, pressing—central themes of Aristophanes’ ancient satire, The Birds, April 22- July 8. The festival is produced by Onassis Cultural Center New York for the American premiere of Nikos Karathanos’ uproarious and poetic adaptation of the original Aristophanes play, presented by St. Ann’s Warehouseand Onassis Cultural Centre-Athens. More information is available online at: onassisusa.org.

APRIL 28

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Relief Foundation in cooperation with the Theatrical Group “Thespis” of the Ascension Church-Fairview, NJ present the Greek comedy Mia Treli Treli Sarantara (A Crazy Crazy 40-Year-Old Lady) at the St. Demetrios Petros G. Patrides Cultural Center, 30-11 30th Drive in Astoria, on Saturday, Apr. 28, 8 PM. Donation $35 per person. Refreshmentsto follow. Doors open at 7 PM. For tickets please call 201-220-7599 or 954-294-7680, make checks payable to Hellenic Relief Foundation, Inc. a Non Profit 501 c (3) Organization. The play is in Greek.All net proceeds will benefit the Easter Food Distribution to the needy families in Greece. If you are not able to attend, please mail your donation to Hellenic Relief Foundation: PO Box 735, Mineola, NY 11501.

FLUSHING – Saint Eleftherios Greek Orthodox Church celebrates its 100th Anniversary Dinner Dance at Terrace on the Park, 52-11 111th Street in Flushing, on Saturday, Apr. 28. Cocktails: 6 PM Dinner: 7 PM. Performing live- Yianni Papastefanou & Orchestra with A Special 50th Anniversary Retirement Tribute to Fr. Athanasios (Al) Demos. For more information, reserve a table or purchase tickets please call: Avgerini Catechis: 347-697-5711, Nicole Garasimopoulos: 917-750-9774, or Anne Hlampeas: 516-426-4035. Advance Ticket Purchase: $150. Door Purchase: $200. Children 5-12: $70. Table Purchase: $1,400 (seating for 10). Free bus transportation will be available from St. Eleftherios Church, departure at 4:45 PM sharp from 359 West 24th Street in Manhattan, return trip departs at 11 PM.

MAY 2-13

BROOKLYN – Following its sold-out World Premiere at the open air Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus and a subsequent popular engagement at the Onassis Cultural Center in Athens, Greece, the play- Aristophanes’ Birds, directed by Nikos Karathanos, will run for 12 performances at St. Ann’s Warehouse, 45 Water Streetin Brooklyn, Wednesday, May 2- Sunday, March 13.More information is available online at: http://stannswarehouse.org/show/the-birds/.

MAY 4-6

PHILADELPHIA -–The Greek America Foundation presents its National Innovation Conference and Forty Under 40 Awards Weekend in Philadelphia, PA with a complete weekend of receptions, speakers, workshops, and events. This event is presented in association with the National Hellenic Student Association (NHSA).Tickets for students and young professionals should be purchased through NHSA (with or without hotel accommodations at the Marriott Philadelphia Downtown)For more information visit: www.nhsaofamerica.org and www.greekamericafoundation.org.