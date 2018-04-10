Greece Took Warning-Deterrent Action, Gov’t Sources Say about Incident at the Isle of Ro

ATHENS – The Turkish helicopter sighted near the isle of Ro had not entered Greek air space and the Greek side responded with only warning action, government sources commented on Tuesday.

“There was no violation by the Turkish helicopter,” Maximos Mansion sources said about the incident on Monday night, while noting that the Greek side responded with “warning-deterrent action so that the incident came to an end.”

At the same time, they noted that the helicopter was flying at night with its lights turned off near the border “in the context of Turkish provocativeness from a position of safety,” and that such tactics harboured the risk of an accident.

The same sources added that they do not consider the incident serious because there was no infringement or violation but warned that night flying with no lights near the Greek islands could well provoke an undesired accident.