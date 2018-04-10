Astoria’s Manhattanization

Those of us who live or work in Astoria and Long Island City, or just pass through, cannot believe the developments going on.

Where there were small and oft-dilapidated buildings, homes, and small businesses, skyscrapers have been erected in their stead in record time, sprouting up like mushrooms, competing now with Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Notice, for example, how Queensborough Plaza has changed. Wherever the eye can see, new buildings are being built, office but also apartment buildings that replace old, small ones. …