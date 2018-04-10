Hellenic Dancers of NJ 46th Anniversary Taverna Night

HOLMDEL, NJ – The renowned Hellenic Dancers of New Jersey (HDNJ) presents its 46th Anniversary Taverna Night Dinner Dance, Saturday, April 28, at Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 20 Hillcrest Road in Holmdel. Beginning at 6:30 pm, attendees will enjoy a full Greek dinner buffet and desserts, Greek and popular music, and a special performance and fashion show by the HDNJ. All proceeds from the event will support HDNJ in preserving the folk dance customs of Greece, and perpetuating Greek heritage in America. Funding from the event will also support the dance troupe’s 2018 touring schedule.

For reservations, contact Aphrodite Bucco by phone: 732-576-1511 or email: info@hellenicdancersofnj.org, or online: www.hellenicdancersofnj.org/taverna.php with secure payment through Paypal. Tickets are $30 adults/students (13 – 23) and $20 children under 12 if reserved by April 15. Adult tickets are $40 at the door (student and children tickets remain the same as above).

“This year, HDNJ is excited to show off its ever-growing repertoire of dances. Our instructional staff has dedicated itself to attending Greek dance workshops in Montreal, Canada; Bethesda, MD, and in several villages throughout Greece, in order to continue bringing our audiences new and fresh dances,” said HDNJ Artistic Director Spiro Petroutsos. “Instead of focusing on any one region, this year’s Taverna Night routine will showcase the incredibly diverse styles of dance that can be exhibited from both past and present-day Greece. Among others, regions that will be represented include; Crete, Macedonia, Thrace, Asia Minor, Pontos, Cyprus, and the Aegean Islands. We are very excited to show how much our Greek traditions truly have to offer.”

Several “new” traditional Greek folk dances will debut on the HDNJ stage at the 2018 Taverna Night including: Perdikoula Imeriva and Aintin from Florina and Serres, both in Macedonia, Ethianos Pidihtos from Ethia, Crete, Mantilia, from Pontos, Ballaristos from Mykonos and Syrtos from Tzia (Kea), both in the Cyclades islands. These additions to the troupe’s 350+ dance repertoire not only continue HDNJ’s mission of preserving the folk dance traditions of Greece, but also keep the performances fresh for its long-time supporters.

While the 2018 Taverna Night is a dinner dance celebrating Greek folk dance traditions, the event is a chance for the troupe’s friends, supporters, alumni, and anyone who has a love of Greek culture to dance the night away. Proceeds from HDNJ’s Annual Taverna Night will support this all-volunteer 501 (c) 3 nonprofit with general operating expenses. By purchasing a ticket, or an ad in the new electronic journal, audience members directly assist HDNJ in its mission of preserving Greek culture through presentations of the traditional folk dances of Greece.

Founded in 1972, by Fr. Jim and Eleni Chakalos, the HDNJ has researched, presented, and preserved over 350 folk dances, songs, and traditions from mainland Greece, its islands, Cyprus, and Asia Minor, and passed them on to three generations of Greek Americans. The troupe has been commended numerous times throughout its 46-year history, for its dedication to its mission, as well as the enthusiasm and excitement of its performances. The dance troupe is currently comprised of first, second, third, and fourth generation Greek-Americans, ranging in age from 16-45, and representing the many Greek communities of New Jersey.