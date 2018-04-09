Former Cyprus Foreign Minister Says Turkey Could Take Island

Cyprus’ former foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides issued a grim warning that Turkey’s unchecked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is out of control and unstoppable and that no one would stop him from taking the island, whose northern third has been occupied since an unlawful 1974 invasion.

In an interview with the Greek newspaper Kathimerini, Kasoulides said not even Russia nor the United States can rein in Erdogan, who even got the European Union to thank him over a suspended refugee and swap deal that has seen him flood Greek islands with thousands of people and pledged six billion euros, visa-free travel for Turkish citizens in the bloc and faster-track entry into the union.

“The United States and Russia are running behind Ankara, which is playing games with both, to the extent that neither has any influence over it anymore,” he said. “The European Union today has more influence over Turkey because of its almost complete commercial dependence on the bloc. The question, though, is to what extent would our partners push the envelope if this were not in their interest?”

He added: “The situation has spun so far out of control that Turkey can impose its will on Cyprus’s EEZ with the threat of force and no one has the power to rein it in. We have already seen how lackluster the international community’s response has been. Even our tourism depends on its goodwill. They are held back, of course, by the fact that if our tourism is hurt then, that of the Turkish Cypriots will be too.”

While the US and the EU have backed Cyprus’ right to license foreign companies to drill for oil and gas in its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ,) NATO and the United Nations have said nothing significant as Turkey sent warships into the waters to block off attempts by Cyprus to discover energy and demanded Turkish-Cypriots take part in the operations.

Turkish ships forced the Italian company Eni’s drill rig to veer off toward Morocco, reportedly under the threat of being sunk but US oil giant ExxonMobil was able to do some preliminary work with ships from the US Sixth Fleet nearby in what the American government said was a sheer coincidence.

ExxonMobil is due to begin drilling in the autumn, though no one can predict what Erdoğan might do when it comes to drilling, Kasoulides said.

“What happens will depend on the U.S. government,” he said. “Is it prepared to protect American interests with the presence of U.S. warships and to show the same determination as France did when Total started drilling in Block 11” of the economic zone, referring to the French company ignoring Turkey.

United Nations-backed talks to reunite Cyprus, which collapsed at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana in July, 2017 when Erdogan said he would never remove an army on the island and wanted the right to militarily intervene, could resume again, said Kasoulides – if only the Turkish leader agrees to international parameters.