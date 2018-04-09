Stavros Niarchos Foundation Gallery Dedication at the NYSCF Research Institute

On Wednesday, April 4th, 2018, the New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) dedicated “The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Gallery” at the NYSCF Research Institute in New York, which showcases NYSCF’s research developments. The event was attended by leadership from the NYSCF, and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

On the same day, the NYSCF and the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics co-hosted a panel: “What You Need to Know About Stem Cell Tourism” at NYSCF’s headquarters in New York. Among the panelists were Jeff Khan and Susan Solomon who will also be speaking at the 7th Annual Stavros Niarchos Foundation International Conference on Philanthropy in June in Athens.

The SNF has provided significant support for NYSCF’s new laboratories and headquarters. The SNF also supports NYSCF’s Outreach and Education programming. In 2017, the SNF’s Co-President, Mr. Andreas Dracopoulos, was honored with NYSCF’s Humanitarian Award.

The SNF is also a lead supporter of various initiatives at the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics.