Russia Offers Nuclear Reactor to Turkey

One of our worst nightmares is likely to become a reality. Turkey seeks to acquire a nuclear reactor and even build it on its Mediterranean coast.

While initially Turkey certainly will claim the reactor will serve peaceful purposes, for example, energy production, it will not be too hard at some point to turn it into nuclear weapons.

The news is embedded in the April 5 Wall Street Journal article “Turkey and Russia Forge Bond as Trump Weighs Syria Exit.”

In summary, the …