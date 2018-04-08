Austerity Drives Greek Salaries to Near Slashed Pension Levels

ATHENS – Greece’s relentless eight-year economic and austerity crisis has driven 1.5 million people, nearly 15 percent of the country, into poverty with no end in sight and as the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, reneging on promises, has put more punishing measures on people.

Constant pay cuts, along with tax hikes, slashed pensions, worker firings and reduced benefits have taken a big toll, with many salaries now fallen to levels as low as what pensioners get, with their benefits going to be slashed again after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras agreed to more cuts to satisfy international creditors.

Almost one-third of workers in the private sector are in flexible forms of employment and have to survive on an average gross monthly salary of just 383 euros ($471) before taxes, state statistics show, reported Kathimerini.

That was before Tsipras agreed to put taxes on low-and-middle income families for the first time while backing away from his vow to “crush the oligarchy” and make the rich pay taxes at 75 percent of their income.

About 40 percent of retirees have a main pension of less than 500 euros ($614.93,) and when disability and death allowances are excluded, 30.7 percent of pensioners live on main pensions that average 372 euros ($457.50) per month.

The private sector salary data for October 2017 – based on employers’ declarations to the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) revealed the average salary of the 2,177,086 salary workers in the private sector is 920 euros ($1131.46).

The average income for recipients of a main and an auxiliary pension is 895.53 euros ($1101.37) showing that the internal devaluation of salaries has been considerably greater than the depreciation of pensions during the years of the crisis, the paper said.

The average rate for full-time employment in enterprises came to 1,148.27 euros ($1412.20), at a time when fewer than three-quarters of employees (1,538,934) work full time.

Pension statistics for February 2018 showed that out of the 1,988,289 allowances issued to retirees because of age, almost two-thirds (1,318,797) were below the 1,000-euro ($1229.85) level in gross terms.

Main social security benefits amount to 723 euros ($889.18) per month, with auxiliary handouts averaging 171.86 euros, taking the monthly average sum to just 895.53 euros ($1101.37) gross.

With early retirements – some as low as 35 years old – before the government agreed to raise the minimum age for most to 67, some 23.82 percent of all pensioners, 614,787 benefit recipients – are below 65 years of age, according to the Finance Ministry’s database.