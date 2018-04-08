Citing Gold Mine Verdict, New Democracy Says SYRIZA Anti-Investor

ATHENS – After a Canadian gold mine company won a decision against the Radical Left SYRIZA’s attempt to rein in an operation in northern Greece, the major rival New Democracy said it was another example of how the ruling party opposes investors.

Eldorado Gold again won claims against the government with SYRIZA trying to stop the gold mine at the same time Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said it really wants foreign investors.

Eldorado Gold, which runs Hellas Gold, said that an arbitration panel ruled its favor in its dispute with the government over a mining unit at Madem Lakkos after the two sides late in 2017 agreed to arbitration after the company said it otherwise would shut down the project and put 2400 people out of work.

The panel turned down allegations that a technical study was deficient and in violation of a transfer contract and the environmental terms of the project, the company said, according to Kathimerini.

“We believe this decision provides a foundation to allow us to advance dialogue with the Greek government in order to define a mutually-agreeable and clear path forward for our Kassandra investments,” Eldorado Chief Executive George Burns said in a statement.

“We look to the Greek state to fulfil its obligations under the transfer contract including issuing the outstanding permits for the Skouries project. The full, efficient and responsible development of the Kassandra assets will benefit the Greek state and its citizens, the local communities, our shareholders and our teams of Greek employees,” he said.

New Democracy put out a statement after the decision, saying that “With their anachronistic obsessions they (government) sent 500 workers and their families to the unemployment line, while at the same time damaging the country’s credibility, as it should be attracting investments to reduce unemployment,” instead.

The Canadian company is the biggest industrial Foreign Direct Investment operating in the country with SYRIZA dissidents still frantically trying to block an $8 billion development of the abandoned Hellenikon International Airport on Athens’ southeast coast.

The gold mine has faced sometimes violent opposition from residents who fear it could hurt tourism in the area, and from environmentalists who said it would do more damage than it is worth.

The company earlier threatened to pull out completely which would have cost some 2400 jobs on the site and as anti-Capitalist, anti-investor, anti-state groups keep fighting to shut it down anyway.

The administrative court dismissed a motion by the Greek state to throw out a technical study submitted by Hellas Gold for processing condensates at its Skouries and Olympiada sites, said the business newspaper Naftermporiki.

The study had been submitted by the company to relevant state services in December 2014, a month before SYRIZA and its junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) took power and as Tsipras promised to halt privatizations, only to push them on orders of international lenders.

The Skouries site has attracted most of the opposition, although the Olympiada site has operated for decades as a mining unit, under both state and private sector control.

According to market analysts, the decision creates the conditions for a full normalization of the industrial investment, the paper said.

Another $699, beyond the $490 million already spent, is reportedly budgeted by the Vancouver-based company for its Halkidiki mining operations.