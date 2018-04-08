Patriarch Theodore II of Alexandria Stresses Importance of Greek Economy’s Resurrection

By ANA April 8, 2018

A Greek Orthodox priest lights candles of the faithful with Holy Fire brought from Jerusalem outside a church in Athens, on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Across the world, Orthodox Christians are celebrating Easter, commemorating the day followers believe that Jesus was resurrected more than 2,000 years ago. In Greece, the faithful attended Easter Mass holding candles lit with "Holy Fire" from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

The Greek people and Greece deserve their own resurrection after all these years of torment due to the economic crisis, the Patriarch Theodore II of Alexandria said in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA).

He referred to the “strong cooperation” of love and friendship of Egypt, Greece and Cyprus and their leaders, commenting that “there is no better time than the current one”, while characterizing the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate and the Egyptian Hellenism as the bridges between Europe and the Arab world.

The Patriarch of Alexandria also referred to the phenomena of fanaticism, which he said exist in all religions, and added that “we strongly condemn them.”

