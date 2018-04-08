Greek American Student Thomas Verveniotis Honored by the New York Knicks (Vid & Pics)

NEW YORK – The New York Knicks will recognize Corinne McGetrick of Southside Middle School in Rockville Centre, NY and Thomas Verveniotis of McKinley IS 259 in Brooklyn, NY as the recipients of the Dave DeBusschere Award for the 2017-18 season. Both students excelled in the classroom, on the basketball court and in the community, exemplifying the same characteristics that late Knicks Legend Dave DeBusschere carried throughout his life.

On Friday, April 6 when the Knicks take on the Miami Heat, Corinne and Thomas will be presented with the award by Peter DeBusschere, son of Dave DeBusschere. In addition, the Knicks are donating new equipment to each winner’s basketball team and hosting basketball development clinics for each of the teams.

Thomas epitomizes what it means to be a scholar athlete and leader amongst his peers. The sixth grader received the 2017 President’s Award for educational excellence, is a member of the Holy Cross Greek Church basketball team, 68th Precinct Youth Council baseball and soccer teams, writes in the McKinley school newspaper and is part of the Virtual Enterprise after school program, which teaches students quintessential business skills.

Thomas is a Troop 715 Boy Scouts member, and volunteers with The Holy Cross Brooklyn Outreach Center, serving people in need throughout the New York Metropolitan area. Thomas is an encouraging teammate, who is committed to the community, shows tenacity on the court, and is focused on academics.

Dave DeBusschere starred at the University of Detroit before enjoying a 12-year career in the NBA. He began his career in his hometown of Detroit and played for seven seasons before being traded to the Knicks in December 1968, simply known as “The Trade,” as the final piece of the franchise’s first championship team. He helped lead New York to the playoffs in each of his six seasons, including NBA Championships in 1970 and 1973. He was named to five NBA All-Star teams (1970-1974) and one All-NBA Second Team (1969). He retired as a Knick in 1974 before returning to the organization as executive vice president and director of basketball operations in 1982 where he presided for four seasons. He received the highest honor as a Knick on Mar. 24, 1981, when his No. 22 jersey was retired to the rafters of MSG. He was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1983.